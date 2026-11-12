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A bunch of very cold evenings ahead!

The cooler weather is upon us, with our first hard freeze expected as soon as this evening!
A bunch of very cold evenings ahead!
Paige's 11/12 Morning Forecast
Posted
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3 THINGS TO KNOW:

  • Highs in the 40s Thursday, Friday
  • Hard freeze expected Thursday and Friday night
  • Slowly warming up next week

FORECAST:

Temps will be near freezing for a few areas to begin Thursday, and it will stay on the colder side. Highs will be in the mid-40s on Thursday with calmer winds, and the low 40s on Friday.

A hard freeze is likely Thursday night and Friday night across the region as air temps are expected to dip in the mid to upper 20s, which is cold enough to kill off most annuals, and freeze water pipes if not winterized. Make sure your lawns are winterized before Thursday night.

Though we start to warm up this weekend, highs on Saturday and Sunday will still be in the upper 40s

By next week, our warming trend begins to accelerate. Highs on Monday climb into the low 50s, then we reach 60 again by Wednesday.

We look to hold off on any rain chances until late week next week, when our weather pattern may turn active again.

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Colder

High: 45

Wind: N 5-15

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Hard Freeze

Low: 28

Wind: CALM

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Chilly

High: 43

Wind: CALM

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Below Average

High: 47

Wind: SE 5-15

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