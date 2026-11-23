3 THINGS TO KNOW:



Highs in the 30s and 40s during workweek

Small precip chance on Wednesday, no impacts expected

Back to above average by the weekend

FORECAST:

We're waking up to just the mid 20s for our morning temperature, with only a little warm up expected by the afternoon. Our Monday will be colder, with highs in the upper 30s under a mostly sunny sky.

Waking up Tuesday, it'll be difficult to leave your warm bed! Temps will once again be in the 20s Tuesday morning. Clouds move in as well, keeping us dry and cold with a high in the upper 30s.

The clouds hang around Wednesday, and there may be enough moisture north of I-80 for some sprinkles or even snowflakes. As of now, there is NO impact or accumulation expected from this, and most of us will not see anything fall at all. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 40s.

Across the Midwest, there are no significant weather systems to impact any holiday travel. For Thanksgiving in Omaha, it should be seasonal and dry, with highs in the low 40s.

Heading into the weekend, we begin to rise in temperatures, with the possibility of seeing the 50s by Friday, more likely on Saturday!

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cold

High: 39

Wind: N 5-10

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Cold

Low: 22

Wind: N 5-10

TUESDAY

Cloudy

Cold

High: 38

Wind: E 5-10

WEDNESDAY

Cloudy

Small Precip Chance

High: 40

Wind: SW 5-10

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