A warmer work week ahead!

3 THINGS TO KNOW:



Still cool Monday morning

Warming into the 60s by midweek

Mid-and-late week rain chances

FORECAST:

We've got temps still around freezing for our Monday morning, but after that we shouldn't see even the 30s for overnight lows for the rest of the work week! This afternoon, we can expect plenty of partly cloudy skies and temps in the upper 50s.

We start to get breezy for Tuesday, those winds all coming from the south. Our dry time continues into Tuesday afternoon as well, with temps once again reaching the upper 50s and even lower 60s in some select areas!

The we're still above average on Wednesday with a 25-35 mph wind. A cold front in the evening brings a small rain chance is possible Wednesday night, but many of us will stay dry.

The cold front will only affect our temps a tad, we should still remain in the upper 50s and lower 60s on Thursday.

A larger storm system arrives by Friday, kicking up our wind once more, and bringing temperatures back into the mid-60s. Rain becomes more likely Friday night into Saturday morning.

While colder air begins to move back in Saturday, we will not be cold enough for any wintry precipitation.

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Above Average

High: 58

Wind: S 10-20

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Warmer!

High: 45

Wind: S 5-10

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warmer & Breezy

High: 61

Wind: S 15-30

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