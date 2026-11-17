3 THINGS TO KNOW:



Warmer than average, in the 50s/60s

Breezy this week

Rain, cooler weather around the weekend

FORECAST:

Clouds will be on the increase tonight and into Tuesday, with conditions remaining breezy and milder overnight. We'll hold temps in the mid 40s for Tuesday morning, warming back in the upper 50s to low 60s by Tuesday afternoon. That's about 10 degrees above average now! It may be a little breezy with south wind gusts up to 30 MPH.

A weak cold front will scoot through the region Wednesday afternoon, only kicking up a few isolated rain showers, under a 20% chance.

Temps will remain in the 60s on Wednesday and Thursday, followed by a jump in the mid 60s on Friday. An early weekend cold front will drop temps in the 40s for Saturday and Sunday, and the start of next week. Nights will be in the 20s again.

We are watching for some rain to move back into the region Friday evening through Saturday morning. There are more chances for rain and possibly some rain/snow mix over the first half of Thanksgiving week.

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warmer & Breezy

High: 62

Wind: S 15-30

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy

Low: 47

Wind: S 15-25

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Iso'd Evening Rain

High: 64

Wind: S 15-30

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