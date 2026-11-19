3 THINGS TO KNOW:



Calmer wind, more sun on Thursday

Windy and warm Friday

Rain, cooler weather Saturday

FORECAST:

We had some clear skies last night, so morning temps as we're kicking off our Thursday are only in the upper 30s! Not to worry though, the warmth continues for this afternoon.

Thursday looks like it may be the nicest day out of the week! Sunshine, lighter wind, mild temps. Highs will reach the mid 60s. Tonight our temps will only dip into the 50s! That's in part thanks to some increasing cloud coverage in the overnight hours, the clouds will help to trap some of the heat we see from today.

The wind picks back up again Friday, out from the south at 25-35 MPH. Some gusts could reach 45 MPH It will be a warm day near 70 degrees. The record is 75 set in 1933.

While dry on Friday night, rain is looking more possible over the weekend, mainly on Saturday with temps in the 50s. So far, models have some spotty showers majority of Saturday morning, with more widespread rainfall during the afternoon and early evening hours, coming to and end Saturday night, In total, we could see around 0.25 to 0.75" of rain. Some of the breezes remain on Saturday, but they'll be from the north, helping to cool those temps.

By Sunday, we're back to sunny and colder weather in the 40s. Nightly temps will dip in the 20s by Sunday night.

We are watching for the potential of a rain and snow mix around the middle of Thanksgiving week, mainly Tuesday. But the latest trends are that it will stay mostly out in western Nebraska, leaving us dry but cool. It's looking cold with partly sunny skies and temps in the lower 40s for Thanksgiving.

THURSDAY

Sunny

Mild and Calmer

High: 65

Wind: S 5-15

THURSDAY NIGHT

Cloudy

Mild

Low: 50

Wind: S 15-25

FRIDAY

Warm!

Windy

High: 70

Wind: S 15-35

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