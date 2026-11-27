3 THINGS TO KNOW:



Cloudy and chilly Friday

Widespread rain on Saturday

Milder start to December next week

FORECAST:

Clouds will roll back in on Friday but it should be a couple of degrees warmer outside with highs in the mid 40s. We may see a few sprinkles in the afternoon or evening.

Saturday morning starts dry, but we will see rain move in from west to east during the afternoon. With temps in the 40s, it will start as rain, and it will be mostly rain, but we will have to watch how fast our temperatures fall heading into Saturday night. We may get cold enough for some snowflakes to mix into the rain, mostly over eastern & southeastern Nebraska. If this occurs, some minor accumulation is not out of the question. As for rain amounts, most locations will see under 0.5".

As temperatures fall below freezing in some neighborhoods on Sunday morning, any leftover moisture on roads may turn into ice, so watch for some slick spots. Sunday looks colder and breezy with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 40s. We'll drop in the 20s by Monday morning.

The cold weather is short-lived though! The start of December is next week and is looking to keep the milder air around, in the 40s and 50s. There may be more rain later in the week.

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Sprinkles

High: 46

Wind: S 5-10

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Cold

Low: 32

Wind: S 5-10

SATURDAY

Cloudy

PM Rain

High: 47

Wind: N 5-15

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 41

Wind: NW 15-25

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