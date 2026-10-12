Heat relief arriving this evening with cold front

3 Things to Know



Heat relief arriving tonight with cold front

Cooler with rain mid-week

Chance at first frost of season Friday night

Forecast:

Heat relief is arriving in Nebraska and Iowa as a cold front passes through this evening. Temperatures will fall from the 90s to the 70s within an hour, and we will bottom out in the 50s overnight.

Tuesday will not be nearly as windy, but it will be much cooler with highs in the mid-60s. Scattered showers and storms are possible Tuesday afternoon and evening. Most of these look to hang out south of I-80, where a few of these storms into the evening hours have the potential to become severe.

The middle of the week looks wetter at times, and we can expect more widespread rainfall Wednesday evening through the day on Thursday. We shouldn't see super heavy rainfall like we did a couple of weeks ago. Most will end up with 0.50" or less through Thursday night. Thanks to the clouds and rain, temps on Wednesday and Thursday will be back in the 60s.

It may be a little windy on Friday as even cooler and drier air moves into the region. Northwest winds on Friday could gust up to 45 MPH.

The first frost of the season appears likely Friday night as temps across the whole Omaha region dip in the mid/upper 30s. A freeze does not appear likely at this time.

The dry time mostly continues into the weekend so far, with temps in the 60s on Saturday and then the lower 70s Sunday!

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Cool

Low: 54

Wind: S 15-20

TUESDAY

Partly Sunny

PM Storms South

High: 65

Wind: NE 10-20

WEDNESDAY

Cloudy

Cool

High: 62

Wind: N 5-10

THURSDAY

Cloudy

Rainy

High: 57

Wind: N 5-10

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