Next several days are filled with seasonal air and sunshine in Omaha

3 Things to Know



Dry pattern for the next week

Several cool nights in the 40s

A warm-up next week, no frost

Forecast

It's a picturesque fall day in Omaha with comfortable temperatures, sunshine, and a bit of a breeze. Temperatures will drop into the low 50s overnight as a weak cool front passes by. No rain is expected.

Sunday will be similar to Saturday, minus the breeze. Highs will climb into the low 70s under a sunshine-filled sky.

Sunday night we get cool, with Omaha dropping into the mid-40s, while some spots north of Omaha could flirt with the 30s. However, no frost is expected, and any potential for frost will have to wait until sometime next week. (Omaha's average first frost is October 6).

Monday keeps this pattern going with low 70s and sunshine.

By Tuesday, we start to warm up a bit, with highs in the upper 70s. This trend will continue through the week of seasonally warm weather.

Wednesday, we are in the upper 70s with a few more clouds around, though we are dry.

Thursday might bring a slight chance of a few showers. At this time, these seem widely spaced, and many of us look to be dry. Highs will still be in the upper 70s.

Friday into the weekend keeps the same theme going: upper 70s, mostly sunny, a bit breezy.

For any changes, we have to wait until early next week (Oct 12-15) for a possible storm system that could bring rain and/or cooler air.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Clear

Cool

Low: 52

Wind: N 5-10

SUNDAY

Sunny

Seasonal

High: 71

Wind: N 5-10

MONDAY

Sunny

Seasonal

High: 73

Wind: S 5-15

TUESDAY

Sunny

Warmer

High: 78

Wind: S 5-15

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