3 THINGS TO KNOW:
- Dry, cloudy, and cold on Wednesday
- Sunny and cool Thanksgiving Day
- Milder, Saturday rain
FORECAST:
After our first snowflakes of the season flew around this morning, the rest of Wednesday looks cloudy and cold with highs in the upper 30s.
While the Omaha region stays dry, across the Midwest, a winter storm would disrupt travel in the St. Louis area of Missouri & Illinois.
We'll start Thanksgiving Day cold in the upper 10s to low 20s and warm into the low 40s in the afternoon.
Things will be a little warmer over Friday and this weekend. For now, Friday looks partly cloudy and dry.
We have a chance at rain on Saturday. With highs in the low 50s, this is expected to be all rain. Any moisture moves out by Saturday night, when temperatures dip to near freezing.
The start of December is next week and is looking to keep the milder air around, in the 40s and 50s. There could be 1 or 2 chances at rain, but we would be too warm for snow next week.
WEDNESDAY
Mostly Cloudy
Cold
High: 39
Wind: E 5-15
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Partly Cloudy
Cold
Low: 22
Wind: SE 5-10
THANKSGIVING
Mostly Sunny
Chilly
High: 42
Wind: N 10-15
FRIDAY
Mostly Cloudy
Not as Cold
High: 49
Wind: SW 5-10
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