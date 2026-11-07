Still dry, but warming up again!

3 THINGS TO KNOW:



Chilly, but not frosty overnight

Above average temps Sunday and into week

Staying rain-free through next week

FORECAST:

We had a bit of a chillier Saturday up until this afternoon, with near average temps for most areas! As we head into the overnight hours, we can expect temps to bottom out in the 40s or upper 30s in some areas. Frost isn't a concern for most tomorrow morning.

As we head into our Sunday, the warmer trend continues! We can expect lots more sunshine on Sunday and highs in the 60s. We look even warmer for Monday, as some select areas might even see 70 degrees!

Warmer than normal conditions, in the low 60s, are expected much of next week, but there may be a cool-down around next Thursday where daytime temps dip in the 40s/50s again. We will watch for another chance at freezing/frosty conditions next Thursday night.

The next best chance for rain would likely not be until after next week. It looks pretty dry for now until after NOV 13-15th.

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Near Average

High: 54

Wind: E 5-15

SATURDAY NIGHT

Chilly

Mild

Low: 42

Wind: NE 5-8

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 62

Wind: E 5-15

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Even Warmer!

High: 68

Wind: E 5-15

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