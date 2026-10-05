Sunny with some above average temps

3 Things to Know



Chilly start to Monday

Warm weather this week

Small rain chance Thurs/Fri

Forecast

On your way out the door this Monday morning, you might grab a light jacket with those temps only in the upper 40! But, we can expect almost a 30 degree increase as we head into our afternoon.

The dry time will stick around for all of Monday and most of this week, but temps will climb. Expect the mid 70s for our Monday afternoon and some clear skies as we head into the evening hours.

By Tuesday, we start to warm up even more, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. We'll be fairly breezy in the morning, with those winds coming from the South. This warmer trend will continue through the week, so far Tuesday looks like the peak of the heat.

Wednesday, we are in the upper 70s with a few more clouds around, though we are dry.

Thursday might bring a slight chance of a few showers. At this time, these seem widely spaced, and many of us look to be dry. Highs will still be in the upper 70s.

Friday also bring a small chance for some morning rain, but most of us look to be dry. Highs will stay in the upper 70s.

We get windy on Saturday as highs crest into the upper 70s, some may see the lower 80s. Sunday remains similar.

For any changes, we have to wait until early next week (Oct 12-16) for a possible storm system that could bring rain and/or cooler air. Any potential for frost will have to wait until sometime next week at the earliest. (Omaha's average first frost is October 6).

MONDAY

Sunny

Warm-ish

High: 75

Wind: S 5-15

MONDAY NIGHT

Clear

Not as Chilly

Low: 55

Wind: S 5-10

TUESDAY

Sunny

Warmer

High: 81

Wind: S 5-15

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warm

High: 80

Wind: N 5-10

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