The fall weather makes a return today!

3 Things to Know



Much cooler, though still seasonal, this week

Spotty storms Tuesday; widespread rain Thursday

Chance at first frost of season Friday night

Forecast:

This morning, if you're not used to the cooler temps, you might consider grabbing a jacket for this morning! We're waking up to the low 50s and even some areas with the upper 40! We won't really warm up that much throughout the rest of today either.

Tuesday will not be nearly as windy, but it will be much cooler with highs in the mid-60s. Scattered showers and storms are possible Tuesday afternoon and evening. Most of these look to hang out south of I-80, where a few of these storms into the evening hours have the potential to become severe.

The middle of the week looks wetter at times, and we can expect more widespread rainfall Wednesday evening through the day on Thursday. We shouldn't see super heavy rainfall like we did a couple of weeks ago. Most will end up with 0.50" or less through Thursday night. Thanks to the clouds and rain, temps on Wednesday and Thursday will be back in the 60s.

It may be a little windy on Friday as even cooler and drier air moves into the region. Northwest winds on Friday could gust up to 45 MPH.

The first frost of the season appears likely Friday night as temps across the whole Omaha region dip in the mid/upper 30s. A freeze does not appear likely at this time.

The dry time mostly continues into the weekend so far, with temps in the 60s on Saturday and then the lower 70s Sunday!

TUESDAY

Partly Sunny

PM Storms South

High: 65

Wind: NE 10-20

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Storms Move Out

Low: 55

Wind: S 15-20

WEDNESDAY

Cloudy

Cool

High: 61

Wind: N 5-10

THURSDAY

Cloudy

Rainy

High: 57

Wind: N 5-10

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