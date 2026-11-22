3 THINGS TO KNOW:
- Highs in the 30s and 40s over Thanksgiving week
- Small precip chance on Wednesday, no impacts expected
- Back to above average by the weekend
FORECAST:
Seasonal air has settled over the Heartland for Sunday as highs only topped out in the mid-40s. Overnight, we will fall into the mid-20s.
Monday will be colder, with highs in the upper 30s under a mostly sunny sky.
Clouds move in on Tuesday, keeping us dry and cold with a high in the upper 30s.
The clouds hang around Wednesday, and there may be enough moisture north of I-80 for some sprinkles or even snowflakes. As of now, there is NO impact or accumulation expected from this, and most of us will not see anything fall at all. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 40s.
Across the Midwest, there are no significant weather systems to impact any holiday travel.
For Thanksgiving in Omaha, it should be seasonal and dry, with highs in the low 40s.
Heading into the weekend, we begin to rise in temperatures, reaching the upper 40s by Friday, and into the low 50s on Saturday.
SUNDAY NIGHT
Clear
Cold
Low: 26
Wind: N 5-10
MONDAY
Mostly Sunny
Cold
High: 38
Wind: N 5-10
TUESDAY
Cloudy
Cold
High: 38
Wind: E 5-10
WEDNESDAY
Cloudy
Small Precip Chance
High: 41
Wind: SW 5-10
Share your weather pictures with KMTV:
- Email to News@3newsnow.com
- 3 News Now Facebook page
- Use the hashtag #3NewsNow on Instagram or X.