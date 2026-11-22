3 THINGS TO KNOW:



Highs in the 30s and 40s over Thanksgiving week

Small precip chance on Wednesday, no impacts expected

Back to above average by the weekend

FORECAST:

Seasonal air has settled over the Heartland for Sunday as highs only topped out in the mid-40s. Overnight, we will fall into the mid-20s.

Monday will be colder, with highs in the upper 30s under a mostly sunny sky.

Clouds move in on Tuesday, keeping us dry and cold with a high in the upper 30s.

The clouds hang around Wednesday, and there may be enough moisture north of I-80 for some sprinkles or even snowflakes. As of now, there is NO impact or accumulation expected from this, and most of us will not see anything fall at all. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 40s.

Across the Midwest, there are no significant weather systems to impact any holiday travel.

For Thanksgiving in Omaha, it should be seasonal and dry, with highs in the low 40s.

Heading into the weekend, we begin to rise in temperatures, reaching the upper 40s by Friday, and into the low 50s on Saturday.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Clear

Cold

Low: 26

Wind: N 5-10

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cold

High: 38

Wind: N 5-10

TUESDAY

Cloudy

Cold

High: 38

Wind: E 5-10

WEDNESDAY

Cloudy

Small Precip Chance

High: 41

Wind: SW 5-10

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