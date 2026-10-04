THE WEEK AHEAD: Warm, lots of sunshine, with a small late week rain chance

3 Things to Know



Chilly start to Monday

Warm weather this week

Small rain chance Thurs/Fri

Forecast

Sunday night we get cool, with Omaha dropping into the mid-40s, while some spots north of Omaha could flirt with the 30s. However, no frost is expected, and any potential for frost will have to wait until sometime next week at the earliest. (Omaha's average first frost is October 6).

Monday keeps this warm and sunny pattern going with low 70s and sunshine.

By Tuesday, we start to warm up a bit, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. This trend will continue through the week of seasonally warm weather.

Wednesday, we are in the upper 70s with a few more clouds around, though we are dry.

Thursday might bring a slight chance of a few showers. At this time, these seem widely spaced, and many of us look to be dry. Highs will still be in the upper 70s.

Friday also bring a small chance for some morning rain, but most of us look to be dry. Highs will stay in the upper 70s.

We get windy on Saturday as highs crest into the low 80s. Sunday remains similar.

For any changes, we have to wait until early next week (Oct 12-16) for a possible storm system that could bring rain and/or cooler air.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Clear

A Bit Chilly

Low: 46

Wind: S 5-10

MONDAY

Sunny

Seasonal

High: 75

Wind: S 5-15

TUESDAY

Sunny

Warmer

High: 81

Wind: S 5-15

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warm

High: 80

Wind: N 5-10

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