Warm today, but seasonal soon!

3 Things to Know



Warm and windy Monday, near record highs

Cooler with rain mid-week

Chance at first frost of season Friday night

Forecast:

The heat sticks around for just one more day this week! If you've been vibing with the summer temps, you'll probably still enjoy this Monday afternoon! Highs will climb once again to the lower 90s, and we'll see mostly sunny conditions today.

However, if you've been missing the cooler weather, a cold front will arrive from the north heading into Monday evening. Widespread rain is not expected from it, but it will knock our temps down by quite a bit for the rest of the week.

Tuesday will not be nearly as windy, but it will be much cooler with highs in the mid to upper 70s. A few spotty rain showers are possible later Tuesday night. Most of these look to hang out south of I-80, a few of these storms into the evening hours have the potential to become severe.

The middle of the week looks wetter at times, and we can expect more widespread rainfall Wednesday evening through the day on Thursday. We shouldn't see super heavy rainfall like we did a couple of weeks ago. Most will end up with 0.50" or less through Thursday night. Thanks to the clouds and rain, temps on Wednesday and Thursday will be back in the 60s.

It may be a little windy on Friday as even cooler and drier air moves into the region. Northwest winds on Friday could gust up to 45 MPH.

The first frost of the season appears likely Friday night as temps across the whole Omaha region dip in the mid/upper 30s. A freeze does not appear likely at this time.

The dry time mostly continues into the weekend so far, with temps in the 60s on Saturday and then the lower 70s Sunday!

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm & Breezy

High: 90

Wind: S to NW 15-25

Gusts: 35

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Cooler!

Low: 59

Wind: S 15-20

TUESDAY

Partly Sunny

Milder, less windy

High:79

Wind: NW 10-20

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