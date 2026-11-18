3 THINGS TO KNOW:



Mild this week, in the 60s

Windy at times Wednesday, Friday

Rain, cooler weather Saturday

FORECAST:

We're waking up to another mild morning, with temps in the upper 40s and a light breeze so far to start our Wednesday off right!

That wind will be gusty again this afternoon with highs in the mid 60s and sunny skies. A weak cold front will move through later, but it's not looking like it will bring any rain, it just helps to bring a calmer breeze into Wednesday night and Thursday.

The front doesn't hurt our temps much, as we'll still reach the low to mid 60s on Thursday and Friday. There may be a few places south of Omaha that reach 70! (Our warmest day for the rest of the year)

Friday will once again be windy with gusts out from the south up to 40 MPH.

Rain is looking more possible over the weekend, mainly on Saturday with temps in the 50s. So far, models have some spotty showers majority of Saturday morning, with more widespread rainfall during the afternoon and early evening hours.

By Sunday, we're back to sunny and colder weather in the 40s. Nightly temps will dip in the 20s by Sunday night.

We are watching for the potential of a rain and snow mix around the middle of Thanksgiving week, and it's looking to stay seasonally cool in the 30s/40s. through the holiday.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 65

Wind: S 15-30

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Breezy

Low: 42

Wind: S 15-25

THURSDAY

Sunny

Mild and Calmer

High: 64

Wind: W 5-15

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