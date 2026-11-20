3 THINGS TO KNOW:



Windy and warm Friday

Rain, cooler weather Saturday

Highs in the 40s over Thanksgiving week

FORECAST:

We start Friday in the low 50s, warming back to near 70 in the afternoon. The record is 75, set in 1933. The wind will be gusty at times out from the south on Friday, at around 40-45 MPH. Hold off on burning anything outdoors until Sunday.

While dry on Friday night, rain is likely over the weekend, mainly on Saturday.

We'll start with temps near 60 in the morning, but a midday cold front will dip our temps in the 40s by the afternoon. Rain will be scattered on Saturday morning and becomes widespread by the afternoon through evening, clearing out Saturday night. Rain amounts could reach 0.25-0.75" on average around the region, especially across western Iowa. Eastern Nebraska will see closer to that 0.25" range.

By Sunday, we're back to sunny and colder weather in the 40s. Nightly temps will dip in the 20s by Sunday night. Trends are continuing to look dry for the Heartland into Thanksgiving week, so if you have any travel plans, they shouldn't experience any weather-related issues.

FRIDAY

Sunny & Warm!

Windy

High: 70

Wind: S 25-45

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Windy

Low: 35

Wind: S 15-25

SATURDAY

Cloudy & Rainy

Cooler

High: 60, 4 PM down to 47

Wind: S to NW 15-25

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