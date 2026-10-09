CLAAS opens new research and development center in West Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — Agricultural equipment manufacturer CLAAS officially opened its new research and development center in West Omaha on Thursday, marking a major investment in the company's North American operations and its long-term commitment to Nebraska agriculture.

The new facility, located on the southwest corner of the CLAAS campus, spans nearly 45,000 square feet and is designed to enhance the company's engineering, testing and logistics capabilities.

Features of the new center include an expanded instrumentation room, improved space for logistics operations and an internal heated wash bay, all aimed at supporting the development and testing of agricultural equipment.

The project represents a $10 million investment and is part of a broader $100 million plan focused on CLAAS' North American operations. Company leaders completed construction of the facility in just over a year.

CLAAS, a family-owned company founded in 1913, has a significant presence in Omaha. The company's local plant has assembled more than 10,000 combines used by farmers across the region.

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen joined company leaders, employees and community members for the ribbon-cutting ceremony and praised the investment as an example of the state's agricultural strength and future-focused innovation.

"When you're a CLAAS family making extraordinary technological investments, because you're looking out one heckuva long time," Pillen said. "And that's what Nebraska agriculture is. That's why, in my humble opinion, we lead the nation."Officials say the new research and development center will help drive future technological advancements while supporting the company's continued growth in Omaha and throughout North America.

The opening reflects ongoing confidence in Nebraska's agricultural industry and reinforces Omaha's role as a hub for agricultural innovation and manufacturing.



This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.