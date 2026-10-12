The Furniture Project collects donations for Omaha neighbors whose homes were damaged by flooding

OMAHA, Neb. — The Furniture Project is collecting couches, tables, chairs and other household goods to help neighbors whose homes were damaged by the flooding that hit the Omaha area earlier this month.

At the nonprofit’s location near 108th and L streets, donated furniture is coming in for people whose homes and belongings were damaged or destroyed by the Oct. 1 flooding.

Council Bluffs neighbor Carl Ziemba was among those dropping off a donation, bringing a couch he hopes can help someone rebuilding after the floods.

“My heart and God just led me this way to do it,” Ziemba said. “People are in need, you know, and whenever you're in need, you hope somebody else can help you.”

Tinca Joyner, community relations coordinator for The Furniture Project, said people affected by the flooding are being referred to the nonprofit as they determine what they lost.

“As people find out what they lost in the floods, they are getting referred to us, and we will redistribute everything to them,” Joyner said.

Ziemba, who runs a moving business, said donating is something he makes a point to do. He expects the couch won't be his last contribution as the community continues recovering.

“I'm sure there's gonna be more stuff,” Ziemba said. “This is just one thing I had right now. And it's a nice couch, and somebody's gonna use it.”

Joyner said the response is another example of neighbors stepping up when people need help.

“We're just grateful every time something like this happens, we really do see the community show up, and it's a beautiful thing,” she said.

The Furniture Project is accepting donations at its location at 10808 J St. from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

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