Omaha man found guilty on 3 charges in sex trafficking case

OMAHA, Neb. — One of five people arrested in connection with a sex trafficking investigation last year has been found guilty by a judge on multiple charges.

Thomas Falcon pleaded no contest Wednesday to three counts: pandering, labor/sex trafficking and keeping a place of prostitution. The judge found him guilty on those charges.

Two other charges against him were dropped as part of the case.

During the trial, a witness testified that Falcon paid her for sex multiple times when she was 18 years old.

Trial begins for one of the people arrested in last year's sex trafficking bust

Chief Deputy Douglas County Attorney Brenda Beadle said another person, who was a minor at the time, had also been expected to testify. Falcon's plea means that person will no longer have to take the stand.

"If we can accomplish our goals and spare victims in testifying and putting them through the trauma again, we obviously appreciate that or prefer that," Beadle said.

Falcon's attorney declined to speak on camera.

Falcon and four others were arrested in October 2025 as part of the sex trafficking investigation.

"We take these cases seriously," Beadle said. "We were aggressive with the charging on the pandering and the sex trafficking."

The case also involved former City of Omaha employee Amy Hicks, who was sentenced in August to at least 15 years in prison.

Hicks was in court Tuesday and was prepared to testify in Falcon's trial. She ultimately did not take the stand after the trial was delayed Tuesday and Falcon's plea deal was announced Wednesday.

Falcon is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 3.

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