Trial begins for one of the people arrested in last year's sex trafficking bust

OMAHA, Neb. — One of the people arrested during an Omaha sex trafficking bust last year began his trial. Thomas Falcon is on trial in Douglas County on 5 charges, including labor/sex trafficking of a minor.

On the first day of trial, a witness testified that Falcon had sex with her multiple times when she was 18 years old and that Falcon paid her.

Falcon is one of 5 people arrested nearly a year ago as part of the sex trafficking bust. He faces the following charges:



Pandering

Conspiracy to commit a class 2 felony

Labor/sex trafficking

Labor/sex trafficking of a minor

Keeping a place of prostitution

Falcon was arrested last October alongside former City of Omaha employee Amy Hicks and 3 others. A sixth person was later arrested. All faced charges related to the sex trafficking bust.

Omaha Police said Hicks and Falcon sent more than 30,000 texts and emails to each other.

Hicks was convicted and sentenced to at least 15 years in prison.

Hicks appeared in the courtroom Tuesday afternoon, but the trial was delayed and she did not testify. The trial is scheduled to resume Wednesday at 9 a.m.

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