Watch Now
NewsCheap Eats

Actions

Best of Cheap Eats 2022: Breakfast

For the next week, we're taking a look back at some of the places that made a splash in 2022, beginning with breakfast.
Posted at 7:42 AM, Dec 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-22 09:12:49-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — We are lucky to have so many great restaurants here in the metro.

For the next week, we're taking a look back at some of the places that made a splash in 2022, beginning with breakfast.

See the individual Cheap Eats videos on each restaurant below.

CTRL

Cheap Eats: CTRL Coffee and Cereal Bar

Gravy Train

Cheap Eats: Gravy Train

Good Evans

Cheap Eats: Good Evans

Wonton Jon's

Cheap Eats: Wonton Jon's

Over Easy

CHEAP EATS: Fancy a butterbeer? Over Easy goes to Hogwarts

Sunnyside on Center

Cheap Eats: Sunnyside on Center

Square Donut

Cheap Eats: Square Donut

Lula B's

Cheap Eats: Lula B's

Modern Waffle

Cheap Eats: The Modern Waffle


Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018