Rep. Ashley Hinson holds a Council Bluffs campaign rally; talks war with Iran and affordability

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Republican Rep. Ashley Hinson rolled her campaign bus into Council Bluffs on Wednesday, meeting with voters on the heels of the Iowa Senate debate. Affordability, immigration, agriculture, and healthcare all came to the forefront as key issues.

I asked Hinson about the war with Iran and its impact on fuel prices, and whether the war was worth the costs.

"I think anything we can do to hold bad actors accountable when they have ill intentions towards the United States is worth it. Protecting American sovereignty is worth it. Protecting our allies is worth it," she said. "And I say that knowing that sometimes the cost of war is devastating. I want to see this war come to a close as quickly as possible…"

Council Bluffs retiree Mark Elston told me he is worried about making ends meet, especially when it comes to taxes on Social Security.

"Try to live off of $1,500 a month. You know, that's pretty difficult," he said. "I have a friend that's 85 and I worked on her car today because she can't afford to have somebody work on it."

After hearing about Elston's concerns, Hinson and she cited her support of the Working Families Tax Cut Act: "I think again there is more to do around affordability whether that's driving down food costs, driving down transportation costs, driving down healthcare costs...:

On Monday, KMTV aired an interview with Hinson's Democratic opponent, state Rep. Josh Turek.

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