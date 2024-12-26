A look back at stories from our Central and Downtown Omaha neighborhoods in 2024

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — I’m Molly Hudson your central and downtown Omaha neighborhood reporter. Each neighborhood has had its own experiences this year. I’ve seen a lot of change, growth and more than anything neighbors coming together in times of need and in celebration.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

DEVELOPMENT:

It was full steam ahead for Omaha’s future streetcar.

From utility work, to closing the bike-way on Harney Street and plans for the reconstruction of bridges. Cones and work zones spread across the urban core.

But while some projects are moving forward, others raised questions, as almost a year passed from the initial announcement of a business park near the airport.

“The attitude I got is I don't even want them to talk to me, you know, because I don't want to move and they are not going to pay me for what I need, you know," said Abraham Lincoln, an east Omaha neighbor.

And of course, near 72nd and Dodge, neighbors cautiously optimistic about new development plans at Crossroadswith a new developer taking the lead.

"I don't have a tremendous amount of hope, you know that it is going to happen any time soon, but I hope," said Micheal Pirruccello, owner of West Lanes Bowling.

PUBLIC SAFETY:

Fatalities on our roads in 2024, questioned the progress of the city’s goal of zero deaths on Omaha streets by 2045.

"My son is in second grade, is he going to ever be able to walk to school, by himself," Rosser said.

People in the Field Club neighborhood hoping to see changeafter a neighbor was hit and killed on his walk to church.

"We don't want to see this, we are trying to eliminate this type of roadway activity, and we are doing our best to create infrastructure to make it safe for everybody,” said Jeff Sobczyk, the city's Vision Zero coordinator.

Other neighborhoods sharing in the concern – some seeing infrastructure put in place and tested out, like this pedestrian island and a 4-way stop.

WEATHER:

And as the winter season rolls in, it’s hard to not acknowledge the difficult year of weather across our neighborhoods.

FROM THE STORMS IN JUNE AND JULY.

“Mother nature is cruel,” said Melissa Youngblood, vice president of Home Trailer Park.

"It was like bam," said Steve Brown, a Dundee homeowner. "You could just hear it happening, and it was like crack."

To yet another flood at the NP Dodge Park.

Neighbors came together in all the mess to help get our neighborhoods get back to normal.

“We had so many people that came out and helped, the outpouring is just amazing,” Youngblood said.

EVENTS DOWNTOWN:

While we saw the community come together to create change – and in times of need, the downtown neighborhood was a hub for celebration and connection.

"I am just super excited to have professional sports in Omaha," said Madison Z.

It was a glimpse at a future made possible for young girls and women as the Supernovas kicked off their inaugural season.

And back at the CHI Health Center Arena – the NCAA tournament took the court with a mouth-watering menu.

“Mhm there are no words,” reporter Molly Hudson said as she tasted the pretzels bites on the menu.

And of course, showing all our visitors why downtown continues to be the home of the College World Series.

“I love the City of Omaha, they bring the best 8 teams here, we see great baseball, listen, it's not broken so don't change it," Dalfonso said.

Despite the challenges faced, I am so grateful to have been able to tell the stories of so many of our neighbors this year.