A look at the past year in Northwest Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — I’m Jill Lamkins your Northwest Omaha reporter. This community have gone through a lot this year from severe weather to the amazing work we've done to rebuild. We’ve seen growth and the pains that come with it. But in it all, we’ve gone through it together in what has been a busy year in Northwest Omaha.

Growth

From renovations to a popular summer hot spot, to the announcement of a new pickle ball venue.

Northwest Omaha no-doubt is growing.

But with that, comes growing pains as we’ve seen with a new housing development coming to 209th and Blondo.

"Originally, my grandparents lived up there, and my father was born up there in 1924,” said Patsy Schmidt.

“You know it is exciting you know you can't stop progress, but my concern is we need to do it smart,” said Michelle Klassen.

Road problems

Doing it smart; something neighbors are not only urging with new development but also with managing our roads.

We’ve seen it with the ongoing construction to State street.

"I think a lot of people have the same question as to why can't we do all of these things in one shot rather than close it down open it up for a couple months and then close it down,” said neighbor Matt Nelson.

To finding solutions for pothole repairs.

“The city plans on constructing its own asphalt plant and while it won’t permanently fix our roads the city says the good news is, it’ll improve year-round street repair operations.”

Improving our streets is something neighbors want, both for safety and to reduce traffic troubles.

Severe weather

This year we had a lot of severe weather. In the winter, it was very cold and snowy impacting people like snowplow drivers.

You guys have just been go, go, go. Are you tired at all?

"A little bit. I got a little bit of rest last night. It's just part of the job with snow removal and stuff,” said Cody Kanger, owner of Kanger Lawns.

We saw spring was around the corner, then we were tragically hit by the April 26 tornadoes, changing the lives of not only our neighbors, but friends and family.

“15 years of memories in this place the Foyt family can no longer call home.”

"The roof got torn off and it's like a blender went through the inside,” said Harry Perkins.

Then in the summer, another big storm on July 31.

“We had like 10 seconds and tree came down, we piled in the house, we went downstairs, and it was like this tree got shot by lightning and it just exploded,” said Olivia Horan.

Community coming together

Despite the hardships this community faced it was how neighbors came together supporting one another in a time of loss.

From retrieving memories through social media.

"So, we found some in Cargill today someone just posted a photo that is ours. We've had them in Oto, Iowa. We've had them in Correctionville, Iowa, up to 75 miles away,” said John.

To helping with cleanup and selflessly donating things to people who need them most.

“Thank you so much, so much,” said Jane, a tornado survivor. “You’re so welcome, I’m so sorry,” said Lacey Reed, who was donating her car to Jane.

It’s been a year that I think shows the resiliency of this community and it’s been an honor sharing the stories here in Northwest Omaha because we love where we live.