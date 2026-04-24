STRONG STORMS, STRONGER NEIGHBORS: Visible progress 2 years after Arbor Day tornadoes

The storms were strong, but these communities are stronger.

Sunday will mark two years since the Arbor Day tornadoes hit our neighborhoods — Upending lives from Elkhorn, Nebraska into Pottawattamie and Shelby Counties in Iowa.

Those long-track twisters roared up from Lincoln the afternoon of April 26, 2024, destroying homes in Western Douglas County and Elkhorn.

A separate tornado hit Eppley Airfield, ripping apart general aviation terminals, before crossing the river to Crescent.

The town of Minden and Shelby County in Southwest Iowa were among the last places to be hit by yet another storm system. Minden was devastated: one man lost his life and roughly half of the homes in town were destroyed.

Multiple farmsteads in Shelby County were also struck, causing what a county supervisor told KMTV was roughly $100 million in damages.

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AFTERMATH

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'DEJA VU:' Another tornado skirts storm-ravaged Minden

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RECOVERY

Elkhorn family displaced by mold in tornado-damaged home nearly a year and a half after storm

Tornado survivors navigate through a maze of permits and inspections while they work to rebuild

AFTER THE TORNADO: A different summer for Minden students and teachers

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'It feels nice to have my own room': Minden kids affected by tornado are back at school after different summer

'We’re definitely in the grind now': Pace of recovery in Minden frustrates some neighbors

'A very resilient community': Minden receives federal money for affordable housing project

'WE DESERVE THIS': Football championship brings joy to tornado-stricken community

MINDEN ONE YEAR LATER: The small, southwest Iowa town is building back bigger and better

'Part of what makes a house a home': Rebuilding the tree canopy in tornado-struck Elkhorn neighborhood

Neighborhoods slowly coming back to life in Washington County one year after Arbor Day tornadoes

'We needed to': Why local groups stepped up after April 2024 tornadoes

Lessons from Ramblewood: Tornado survivors speak out

'Be prepared, have a plan': Harlan farm family recalls moment tornado hit their house

'Huge loss': Minden pharmacy closes amid tornado damage, low reimbursement rates

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TORNADO RECOVERY: Minden's efforts to build a new water plant tangled in red tape

New townhomes rise from tornado-damaged Minden block

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